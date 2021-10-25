I long admired Gen. Colin Powell. After his death, I learned we shared something in common

General Colin Powell was someone I deeply admired for his service to our country and especially our children. I was blessed to meet him and his beautiful wife, Alma, at two GradNation Summits in Washington, D.C. which I attended with some of my colleagues in the Kinston and Charlotte communities.

At the time, the Powells were leaders of America’s Promise. Their son, Michael, gave a shout out to Kinston during a speech, calling us one of the communities working to make a difference in the lives of our children.

I recently read that author Bob Woodward had a conversation with General Powell, during which Powell shared that he had been in and out of the hospital due to his challenges with multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease. Woodward shared that he was sorry to hear that news.

According to Woodward in a Washington Post recap of that conversation, the retired Army general and former U.S. secretary of state was quick to say, “Don’t feel sorry for me, for God’s sakes! I’m [84] years old. I haven’t lost a day of life fighting these two diseases. I’m in good shape.”

For me, what I found stunning was Powell’s admission that he was a multiple myeloma patient. My daughter, April, had shared with me on the day of his passing that Powell had multiple myeloma. And although I was a big fan of Powell’s great work and service, I didn’t know of his diagnosis.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that you do not hear very much about…until someone famous is diagnosed and/or succumbs to it. I am not famous, but I have lived with the challenge of multiple myeloma since 2010. When my doctor gave me the diagnosis, the first words out of my mouth were, “I ain’t got time for cancer. I’ve got work to do!”

While General Powell seems to have kept his myeloma diagnosis close to his chest, I have tried to share my journey with others to show that living with cancer does not mean you have to stop living. I have outlived the 36-to-48-month prognosis my doctor initially gave me. I have been blessed that there have been great treatments available to me to keep the cancer at bay. Great treatments but not a cure.