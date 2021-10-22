How the Knight Foundation and LISC Charlotte are working to assist Black-led development in Historic West End

As change comes to Historic West End, community stakeholders have been consistently clear about one requirement: any efforts to redevelop the historically Black communities must be done for the benefit of those who have lived and worked there. On Tuesday, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced that it has given a $450,000 grant to LISC Charlotte as part of a broader initiative that could further that objective. LISC, in turn, has used the Knight money to provide low-cost financing and technical assistance to Sankofa Partners, a small, Black-led company that bought and renovated a cluster of retail shops in Five Points, near Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU). Ralphine Caldwell, executive director of LISC Charlotte, said the Sankofa project needed help to close financing gaps. According to county records, Sankofa, led by Diana Ward, paid $1.2 million to buy the one-story building, which then required extensive repairs. The Sankofa-owned building, at 1800 Rozzelles Ferry Road, now houses four minority-owned businesses — Jet’s Pizza, Rita’s Italian Ice, Premier Pharmacy and a salon. Caldwell said the Knight funding was essential to the project’s long-term success. “It’s basically to make sure that (Ward) can carry the development forward for its duration,” she said. “So very, very important money was put into it.”

LISC is a national nonprofit with a Charlotte office that provides financing and support for community development. The Charlotte office also works with local governments and other nonprofits to increase the supply of affordable housing in Mecklenburg County. More to come Charles Thomas, director of Knight’s Charlotte program, said more grants may be made to LISC to help revitalize the Historic West End, though he declined to name specific projects. Thomas said the goal is to help create a vibrant West End that includes more Black- and Latino-owned amenities, such as restaurants and retail services. Working in partnership with LISC, Thomas said, the Knight Foundation may provide funding for pre-development need, low-interest loans, grant dollars and financial support for a minority-owned firm to do commercial development in the West End. “It’s really about low-cost financing that enables commercial development, particularly commercial development that is Black-led, and brings Black small businesses to the corridor that are in alignment with the desires of the residents,” Thomas said. Since 2015, the Knight Foundation has invested more than $5 million in various westside projects. A ‘major win’

