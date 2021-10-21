Despite pandemic-related challenges, Charlotte Black Restaurant Week returns for fifth year

Advertisement

Dawkins’ mentor noticed the group’s growth and encouraged him to host community events that highlighted local Black businesses and restaurants. “My mentor challenged me to do something that would be major or something that would really be different,” he said. Dawkins hosted the first Black restaurant event in October 2017, with 25 participating restaurants. According to the event’s website, restaurants that participated in that first-year event served about 40,000 people and took in more than $725,000 in revenue. Success continued in subsequent years, with participating restaurants reporting strong sales Cuzzo’s Cuisine, one of this year’s participants, has been a part of the Charlotte Restaurant Week since its inception. Restaurant owner Andarrio Johnson said his business has seen a 20% increase in sales each year he has participated. “It helped us get more exposure and build up a little more revenue for those weeks,” he said.

Advertisement