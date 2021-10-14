From Black stories to the migrant experience, Charlotte Film Festival highlights diversity

The Charlotte Film Festival is back and in-person. The annual event runs through Sunday, Oct. 17, at Ayrsley Grand Cinema, featuring more than 100 films from independent filmmakers, some of them local.

Now in its 13th year, the festival was intentional about showcasing a diverse roster of LatinX, LGBT and Black filmmakers, programming director Taylor Montalto said.

The festival received more than 600 submissions, and 20 to 25 of the films selected are from Black filmmakers or Black focused.

Despite the festival’s safety precautions — masks will be required for all screenings — Montalto said organizers expect attendance to be impacted by the pandemic.

However, she said, “the show must go on,” citing the importance of providing a platform for local filmmakers.

“It is difficult to kind of bring it back, and to get people interested to support independent films, but we’re kind of hoping that this will be a way for people to get excited about something positive after the year that we’ve all had,” Montalto said.

5 film to see

1. One Pint at a Time — Reshaping The Future of Craft Beer in America.