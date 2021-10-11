Decades after a Shrine Bowl snub, Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick gets his recognition

In 1965, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick took a chance by transferring from an all-Black Second Ward High School to a predominantly white Myers Park High School. Despite leading the Mustangs to an undefeated season, scoring 19 touchdowns and earning All-American honors, Kirkpatrick, a Black student, was snubbed for a spot on the Shrine Bowl, an annual game that features the best high school football players in the Carolinas. Now 56 years later, Kirkpatrick, 73, is being recognized for his high school accomplishments by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, which has named an award in his honor – “The Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick Award.” The award will be presented each fall to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools football player who excels both on the field and in his community. The winner, chosen from among 19 nominees — one from each CMS high school — will receive a $10,000 scholarship. “When we first thought of this award, we knew Jimmie would be an incredible person to name it after,” Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said in a statement Monday. “He not only is one of the greatest players in Charlotte football history, but he endured so much with positivity and steadfast determination.” Kirkpatrick, now a retired school teacher living in Portland, Oregon, said he was speechless when he found out about the award. “It was a big surprise, and I didn’t see it coming,” he told QCity Metro. An era of reckoning

The naming of the award comes at a time of racial reawakening in parts of the United States. Sparked, in part, by the Black Lives Matter movement, some of the nation’s leading institutions are beginning to acknowledge past discrimination as well as the current social and economic impacts of racial bias. In cities throughout the South, monuments to Confederate heroes are being removed; colleges and universities are acknowledging past ties to the slave trade. (In 2017, former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx, who also served as U.S. transportation secretary under former President Barack Obama, was named to lead a commission to examine Davidson College’s historical links to slavery. Likewise, here in Charlotte, streets and schools are being renamed to remove the names of men who advanced the myth of white supremacy and fought to preserve slavery. Joe Sessoms, a spokesperson for Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, said he was unaware of Kirkpatrick’s story before he was contacted on Monday by a QCity Metro reporter. Later in the interview, he said Kirkpatrick’s story has helped bring the game to where it is today. “We have such a great participation from the Black community and Black athletes in the Shrine Bowl game, and we are most pleased about that,” he said. A star running back Kirkpatrick grew up in Charlotte’s Grier Town neighborhood (now Grier Heights), where he was a star running back at Second Ward High School.

