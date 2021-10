It was a busy week in the Queen City. Do you know who the CMPD is planning to hire? Or how the Black Chamber of Commerce is going to support Black businesses?

1. News & Buzz We chatted with Chief Jennings about the CMPD's initiative to hire: 200 local veterans Civilians for some low-risk calls Firefighters to work 2nd shift Retired policemen 2. West End A local nonprofit, Wells Fargo and the City of Charlotte are giving away free _ to West End residents this weekend, in an effort to improve air quality House plants Air filters Trees Air purifiers 3. Black Biz When the pandemic hit 60 percent of local Black businesses closed within four weeks. Now Charlotte's Black Chamber of Commerce wants to start supporting these businesses by Giving microloans Paying for business courses at CPCC Holding monthly networking events Helping them find qualified talent 4. Culture A Vibe Called Fresh is a block party-style festival happening in West End this weekend. Charlotte native, Winston Robinson, throws the event to emphasize the importance of: Investing in the stock market Black homeownership Supporting Black creatives Higher education 5. Entertainment In a Q&A with the Grammy winning Charlotte native, Anthony Hamilton, he outlined his plans for 2022 which includes: Two new albums Moving to China Focusing on acting Staying home with his kids.