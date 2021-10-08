GRITS CLT: when you want a home-cooked meal…from a food truck

Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority helps us explore local Black-owned restaurants across Charlotte, allowing us to tell the stories behind these businesses. Find guides for where to eat, no matter what you’re craving, at CharlottesGotALot.com

Jorieka Downey, a.k.a. Chef Jo, opened her catering business, GRITS CLT, in February of 2019.

“It took me quite a while to actually jump all the way off the porch, because I’m a single mom, so I was just scared to let go of my job,” she says.

But when the CIAA Basketball Tournament and the NBA All Star weekend came to Charlotte in the winter of 2019, Downey knew her time had arrived.

Those two events allowed Downey to make back everything she’d invested in just one month. Then she started lunch delivery for corporate clients in Uptown. “I was delivering to Bank of America, Duke Energy… It was going well; I sold out of lunches every day,” Downey recalls.

The food

The GRITS CLT menu has a variety of cuisines — Southern, NoLa, South of the Border, International and Caribbean. Downey says her best sellers are the lemon pepper collard greens and pimento mac and cheese.

“I was raised by chefs…so I’ve always had a passion for food,” Downey says. This, plus her entrepreneurial spirit and validation from friends and family, is what got her started on the catering path.

GRITS CLT posts its food truck schedule each week on their Facebook and Instagram.

Covid