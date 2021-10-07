Charlotte native will host festival to encourage Black homeownership

Growing up in Charlotte in the 1980s, Winston Robinson enjoyed going to his grandparents’ house in the Lockwood neighborhood, where he would hang out with friends.

When he got older, Robinson and his wife decided to buy the house his grandparents had owned, but to his surprise, many of the Black residents who had once lived in Lockwood were gone — displaced by gentrification.

“I just wanted to do something so I could sleep through the night,” he said of his frustration.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old Charlotte native will host an event called “A Vibe Called Fresh ’21” — a block party-style festival to emphasize the importance of Black homeownership.

In addition to educational resources, the event, scheduled at the West Complex in Historic West End, will feature live music, performances, food vendors, a pop-up skating rink, prize giveaways and more.

Robinson said the festival will also host a panel discussion on financial literacy and homeownership.

The idea originated from an annual cookout that Robinson once hosted with some of his college friends from Winston-Salem State University. They called it “The Big Ass Cookout” at Sugar Creek Park.