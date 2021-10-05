Q&A: Chief Johnny Jennings talks about plans to add more civilians to CMPD

The city of Charlotte recently outlined a plan whereby the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would add more civilians to its ranks. Most notably, CMPD would test a pilot program that would dispatch a two-person civilian team — a mental health worker and an emergency medical technician (EMT) — to handle some low-risk calls dealing with people in mental health crises. The city’s plan, the result of an extensive study, also called for more civilians to be involved in CMPD training as well as in the department’s youth programs. In a one-on-one interview with QCity Metro, Chief Johnny Jennings talked about how he plans to incorporate more civilians into the department he manages. In the Q&A below, answers were edited for brevity and clarity. Q. At last week’s city council meeting, a plan was announced for CMPD to hire more civilians to assist with public safety. What does this plan look like? Chief Jennings: We’ve actually been working on this for the better part of several months now. We’ve done a full evaluation and analysis of positions that we currently have within our department that can be done by civilians. And with that, as we continue to look at it, we are identifying those positions and we are turning them basically from sworn allocations to non-sworn allocations.

Q. In what areas and departments does CMPD plan to hire civilians? CJ: Yeah, so we have a few that we’ve looked at. We have several at the police academy, anywhere from training positions to background check investigators. We’re also looking at positions that are supervisory roles here, like crime scene search, property care control. We have some positions (in public affairs) that we know we can take in from sworn positions, as well as communications positions, and also on our real-time crime center. All of those have multiple positions or multiple levels that we were able to civilianize, and it gives us a good opportunity to put more of the sworn officers in some of these vacancies that we have not been able to fill or sworn in…to put them back in the street. Q. How many civilians do you plan to hire, and what makes these individuals eligible to work with CMPD? CJ: I don’t have a number to give you. I can tell you that it’s going to be a significant number. Maybe not hundreds, but right now we’re looking at anywhere from 30 to 50 positions we hope to be able to fill. What makes it different is, we can specialize these assignments, particularly when you look at our community policing crisis-response team that’s paired with the mental health clinician. Those are pretty simple, as there’s a certain certification that you have to have as a clinician that has that requirement.

