Your Job Interview Checklist: 5 Additional Tips to Ensure Interview Success

Note: this column isn’t intended to provide absolutes, but rather offer a reflection of real-life experiences and insights that can be useful as you develop the plan for your current or future career. “Virtual” is just one part of a virtual interview. Here’s how to put your best foot forward for the other half. In my first “Let’s Talk HR” column, I outlined seven tips for acing an online job interview. However, the virtual aspect of a job interview — making sure your lighting is right and your technology works — is just one piece of the puzzle.

In this second of a two-part series, I offer a checklist of five key actions you can take to go into your interview discussion confident and poised. Stacey Woods Do your research. At first glance, this might seem obvious — but you’d be surprised by how many interviewees don’t take the time for this important step. A job interview is a two-way street, and it’s an opportunity to learn about the company just as much as they’re learning about you. A thorough look at an organization’s website and social media channels should be able to give you a baseline knowledge about their culture, DEI initiatives, community giving, history, and other information that may be important to you as you’re looking for the next place to build your career. In addition, be sure to research those at the company you’ll be interviewing with — you might find a detail about them or their work that you can work into the conversation.

Note: It’s good to take your time with this research, so make plans to do it ahead of time — if you save it for a half-hour before the call, you might not remember the details you just learned! Tap into your network.

After your interview is scheduled, be sure to look up the company on LinkedIn and see if anyone in your network works there — or better yet, knows the person(s) that will be conducting your interview. See if you can gather any additional insights on the company or those you’re meeting with by asking specific questions — i.e., is the position a new role? What do they think of the culture, or work/life balance? What’s the organization’s broader vision? By tapping into your personal and professional connections, you might be able to pick up valuable information you can use to further show your understanding of the company’s competitive advantage, opportunities, and challenges. Note: If you don’t have anyone in your network that works for the company, consider widening your search to partners, customers, and vendors. They may have some helpful insights! Have your talking points ready. Ever had your mind simply “go blank” when you were asked a question during a job interview? Having a short set of prepared talking points can help ensure that doesn’t happen. First, anticipate the type of questions you might be asked to answer during the interview. Consider your experience, projects you’ve worked on, your capabilities, and your skillset. Then, write out a brief (1-2 sentence) anecdote that clearly demonstrates that experience.

