Leah & Louise now offers meal subscription plans

You subscribe to Netflix. You subscribe to Spotify. Why not subscribe to a restaurant?

That seems to be the thinking of Gregory and Subrina Collier, the husband-wife team who own the modern juke joint restaurant concept at Camp North End.

According to an announcement, Leah & Louise will begin offering multiple subscription tiers, some available now and more launching over the next few months, including:

Chef Greg’s Family Supper Club, starting at $65 per month

Leah & Louise Pastry Box, starting at $30 per month

Leah & Louise Bread Box, Leah & Louise Pastry Box, and Thanksgiving Family Meal (November)

Pastry Box, Bread Box, Christmas Family Meal, Cocktail Kit/Wine of the Month

(December)

“Offering this option allows our guests to support us from the comfort of their own homes and for new customers to give us a try,” Greg Collier said in a statement.

The service will be offered through Table 22, which launched its digital platform during the pandemic to help restaurants survive those challenging days. Leah & Louise will be the first Charlotte restaurant to use Table 22, which has restaurant partners in more than 55 cities.

“Everything we do is driven by the belief that restaurants are critical centers of creativity, community and joy,” Sam Bernstein, Table22 founder and CEO, said in the announcement. “Our mission is to help them evolve and endure. And our team will do whatever it takes to help them succeed.”

Customers who sign up for the monthly subscription will be notified via email of the featured items a few days prior to pickup at a designated location. Subscribers will get access to “exclusive content and new offerings,” according to the restaurant.