CMPD will test civilian response teams for some low-risk calls

At a time when policing tactics are being scrutinized nationwide, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will test whether some low-risk calls can be handled effectively by civilian teams. More specifically, CMPD will test whether a two-person team, made up of a mental health professional and an emergency medical technician (EMT), can defuse some low-risk 911 calls involving people who are undergoing a mental health crisis. A pilot program will be launched as part of a broader initiative that seeks to “reimagine” policing in Charlotte. At Monday’s City Council meeting, plans for the pilot were outlined — one of several recommendations that sprung from a city-funded study. City Council initiated the study last fall, shortly after nationwide protests erupted over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. In some cities, cries of “defund the police” went up. As part of the Charlotte initiative, the city hired Rand Corp. to research and analyze CMPD’s operations, including calls for service. Among Rand’s findings: out of 3.7 million 911 calls handled by CMPD from 2015 to 2020, about 7% — or 261,439 calls — were potentially related to mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness.

Advertisement

Using that and other data, Rand recommended several steps that CMPD could take to incorporate more civilian involvement in its work. One of those recommendations involved the creation and use of civilian response teams. Fort Worth, Texas, is testing similar teams for low-risk calls, according to the Charlotte report. Speaking at Monday’s council meeting, City Manager Marcus Jones said the Charlotte recommendations were based, in part, on community input. “We feel we have a good start with this,” he said of the report. Chief Johnny Jennings described the report as “the most comprehensive review and analysis” of CMPD in his nearly 30 years with the department. “As I have stated many times,” he said, “we have been and will continue to be a learning agency. This is not something that was forced upon us.”

Advertisement