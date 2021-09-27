Health

County set to begin Covid-19 booster shots

Covid-19 has killed more than 16,000 people in North Carolina.
By Glenn Burkins
September 27, 2021

Starting today, Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin administering Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots to high-risk groups and frontline workers.

Why it matters: Health experts say a third shot provides extra protection against Covid-19, which has killed more than 16,000 people in North Carolina.

State data show that 64% of North Carolina’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Who’s eligible for a booster:

People who have gotten two doses of the  Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago AND fall under at least one of the following categories:

The county also will begin administering boosters to front-line workers such as teachers, grocery store workers and healthcare workers.

Note: Federal health officials have not yet approved a third shot for people who initially got vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Where:

The county will administer Covid-19 boosters at two Health Department locations — 249 Billingsley Road and 2845 Beatties Ford Road.

Residents are asked to take their vaccine cards. No appointment is necessary, and county health officials will not require or confirm proof of eligibility.

