County set to begin Covid-19 booster shots

Starting today, Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin administering Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots to high-risk groups and frontline workers.

Why it matters: Health experts say a third shot provides extra protection against Covid-19, which has killed more than 16,000 people in North Carolina.

State data show that 64% of North Carolina’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Who’s eligible for a booster:

People who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago AND fall under at least one of the following categories:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People age18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe Covid-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for Covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The county also will begin administering boosters to front-line workers such as teachers, grocery store workers and healthcare workers.

Note: Federal health officials have not yet approved a third shot for people who initially got vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.