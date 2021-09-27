County set to begin Covid-19 booster shots

Starting today, Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin administering Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots to high-risk groups and frontline workers.
Why it matters: Health experts say a third shot provides extra protection against Covid-19, which has killed more than 16,000 people in North Carolina.
State data show that 64% of North Carolina’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
Who’s eligible for a booster:
Free Newsletter
People who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago AND fall under at least one of the following categories:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People age 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions
- People age18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe Covid-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions
- People age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for Covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
The county also will begin administering boosters to front-line workers such as teachers, grocery store workers and healthcare workers.
Note: Federal health officials have not yet approved a third shot for people who initially got vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Where:
The county will administer Covid-19 boosters at two Health Department locations — 249 Billingsley Road and 2845 Beatties Ford Road.
Residents are asked to take their vaccine cards. No appointment is necessary, and county health officials will not require or confirm proof of eligibility.