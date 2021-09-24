What’s happening, Charlotte?

Shout out to all who attended the QCity Metro Workend event on Thursday.

Held at 1501 S. Mint, this monthly event, powered by US Bank, is a chance for Charlotte professionals to come together to sip, see and network, all in an outdoor space with lots of room for social distancing.

Stay tuned; our next Workend event will be on the third Thursday in October.

Calling all artists: Central Piedmont Community College is accepting proposals for an upcoming mural project. Learn

more.



Some of North Carolina's biggest media organizations are looking to be more inclusive in their reporting and storytelling. On Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., the NC Media Equity Project, based at Elon University, will host a virtual discussion. Organizers are especially eager to hear from BIPOC communities. Register today.

Weekend weather: Expect plenty of sunshine, with daytime temps in the upper-70s and low-80s. Nights will dip into the 50s.

Here are our staff picks for events around the Q City this weekend:

Potters Market at the Mint (Saturday): A one-day sale featuring more than 60 of North Carolina’s top potters on the front lawn of Mint Museum Randolph. Enjoy live music, pottery demos, raffle, concessions, and more.