What’s happening, Charlotte?

Shout out to all who attended the QCity Metro Workend event on Thursday.
Held at 1501 S. Mint, this monthly event, powered by US Bank, is a chance for Charlotte professionals to come together to sip, see and network, all in an outdoor space with lots of room for social distancing.
Stay tuned; our next Workend event will be on the third Thursday in October.
- Calling all artists: Central Piedmont Community College is accepting proposals for an upcoming mural project. Learn
more.
- Be heard: Some of North Carolina’s biggest media organizations are looking to be more inclusive in their reporting and storytelling. On Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., the NC Media Equity Project, based at Elon University, will host a virtual discussion. Organizers are especially eager to hear from BIPOC communities. Register today.
Weekend weather: Expect plenty of sunshine, with daytime temps in the upper-70s and low-80s. Nights will dip into the 50s.
Here are our staff picks for events around the Q City this weekend:
Potters Market at the Mint (Saturday): A one-day sale featuring more than 60 of North Carolina’s top potters on the front lawn of Mint Museum Randolph. Enjoy live music, pottery demos, raffle, concessions, and more.
#CLTMuralCrawl (Saturday): Grab your camera; this event will include an Instagram photo competition for prizes. Afterparty with DJ and mural painting.
My Wonderful Birthday Suit (Sat-Sun): Children’s Theatre of Charlotte kicks off the season with a surprise birthday party that gives three children something truly amazing to celebrate – their differences.
Charlotte International Jerk Festival (Saturday): Celebrate all things Caribbean with food, fun and all the reggae, soca, reggaeton, and other Caribbean sounds that you can handle.
Girl Tribe Pop Up (Saturday): This shopping event returns to the Charlotte Convention Center with a curated collection of women-led businesses, including boutiques, jewelers and artists.
Festival in the Park (Fri-Sun): Since 1964, Festival in the Park has been bringing good music, good art and good times to Charlotteans and visitors from around the world.
Spotlight
Makayla Binter has long had a love for creating art, but after graduating from Davidson College in 2020 with a degree in biology, her focus was on sports medicine.
That focus began to change shortly after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
On Saturday, the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art will kick off a solo exhibition of Binter’s work, which she says is deeply rooted in the Black experience.
Keep reading. [Jalon Hill]
Photo of the Week
Charlotte artists Marcus Kiser (third from left), Quentin Talley (fourth from left) and Jason Woodberry (second from right) were at the Mint Museum Uptown last night.
They gathered to talk about their exhibit Intergalactic Soul, the story of two young Black astronauts, Pluto and Astro, traveling the universe, encountering and confronting social issues related to Blackness.
Intergalactic Soul is part of the Mint’s newest Constellation CLT installation. Intergalactic Soul runs through Jan. 2, 2022.