Davidson alumna who once imagined a career in sports medicine finds her niche in art

Makayla Binter has long had a love for creating art, but after graduating from Davidson College in 2020 with a degree in biology, her focus was on sports medicine. That focus began to change shortly after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. As artists in cities across the nation began painting Black Lives Matter murals, Binter was tapped to paint the letter “V” for a Black Lives Matter mural in Spartanburg, SC. As her artwork gained more exposure, she decided to abandon a career in sports medicine to make a name for herself in the local art scene. “I was just surprised with how fast things were moving for me, and I was, and still am, working to be present in every moment and opportunity,” the Rochester, New York, native told QCity Metro. “I honestly am just doing what seems and feels right and hoping for the best.” On Saturday, Makayla’s artwork will be featured in “Who Are Your People?,” her first solo art show, designed to give visitors an in-depth analysis of what intersecting identities look like through the use of abstract artwork. Located at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art, the exhibition will feature 14 pieces created by Binter consisting of various paintings and photographic collages that use images of herself and her subjects combined into one.

Binter’s love for art started when she was seven years old and spending time with her adopted grandmother who was a painter. She recalled their countless trips to Michaels, an arts and crafts store, where they spent hours choosing art supplies. “Anytime that she was drawing or painting, she would encourage me to paint and draw with her,” Binter recalled. After graduating from Greece Arcadia High School in Rochester in 2016, Binter and her mother moved to Charlotte after she was accepted into Davidson College. While at Davidson, Binter facilitated the Mural Panel Project, an interactive mural that sought to engage conversations around social inequality at on campus. The mural has been featured throughout Charlotte in places such as the Levine Museum of the New South. “That project really got me extremely interested in asking a lot of questions about murals in Charlotte,” she said.

