Covid’s impact: CMS students saw broad declines in reading scores, says Read Charlotte leader

“It hit everyone, every racial group, every socioeconomic group, and every part of our community.”

That was Munro Richardson, executive director of Read Charlotte, talking about how the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted local students and their end-of grade reading scores.

Speaking at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum, Richardson used CMS data to make his case:

Third-grade white students saw a 15.1% decline.

Third-grade Asians saw a 15.9% decline.

Third-grade Hispanic saw a 14.7% decline

And third-grade Black students saw a 17.4% decline.

While reading scores fell for all races, he said, education experts expected a quick recovery for white and Asian students. Not so much for Black and Hispanic students.

Last year, as the pandemic took hold, Read Charlotte helped launch Reading Checkup , an online tool to help parents assess a child’s reading and comprehension levels. Reading Checkup also offered suggested activities that parents could use with their children to improve reading comprehension.

Richardson worked with CMS and various community groups to reach parents with young children who might need reading assistance.

“The purpose of this is to show that CMS cannot do it alone,” he said. “It’s going to take a much bigger community effort to be able to help get our kids back on track. We can’t help get our kids back on track in silos.”

What CMS is doing