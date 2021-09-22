As youth violence escalates, commissioner Vilma Leake calls for intervention

Declaring that “violence is rampant in our community,” Vilma Leake, who represents west Charlotte on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, said older residents must reach out to young people in their communities to offer support and guidance.

“We have got to do something better than what we are doing to grab these young people…to give them the value of wanting to live and survive,” she said near the close of Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.

Leake, who once served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, said education is essential to addressing youth violence.

“Because if they’re not educated,” she said, “they have no future, and that’s why I fight so hard about reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Leak made those remarks following a Monday evening shootout that left two people wounded in southeast Charlotte. The victims were ages 15 and 1, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

Leak referenced that shooting in her remarks. She also said that she had attended the funeral of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, who died this month when suspects fired more than 150 bullets toward a house where he was sleeping. CMPD arrested three people in connection with that shooting.

“…We’re cutting off the lifeline of people who look like you and me…,” Leak said.