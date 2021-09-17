What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

In another month or so, the fall foliage will be on full display — the perfect time to head for the North Carolina mountains.

I go at least once a year with my family, typically in the fall. Our close proximity to the Blue Ridge range is one of the things I like most about living in Charlotte — a short two-hour drive reveals spectacular scenery.

So why am I writing about autumn when our midday temperatures are still flirting with the upper 80s?

Primarily because, if you plan to go, now is the perfect time to start mapping your adventure. There is more to see and do up there in those hills than you might think, and overnight accommodations can fill up fast. Here’s a piece I wrote a while back.

Finally, with Covid-19 still stalking our planet, most of us can use a mental health break. I love to hike and commune with nature, and I can think of no better place than being out among the trees in the expansive outdoors.

As for that giant orb (above) depicting planet Earth, click here to learn more.

Weekend weather: Not much sun on Friday and Sunday, but Saturday looks promising. Temps in the low to mid-80s each day.