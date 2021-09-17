What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

In another month or so, the fall foliage will be on full display — the perfect time to head for the North Carolina mountains.
I go at least once a year with my family, typically in the fall. Our close proximity to the Blue Ridge range is one of the things I like most about living in Charlotte — a short two-hour drive reveals spectacular scenery.
So why am I writing about autumn when our midday temperatures are still flirting with the upper 80s?
Primarily because, if you plan to go, now is the perfect time to start mapping your adventure. There is more to see and do up there in those hills than you might think, and overnight accommodations can fill up fast. Here’s a piece I wrote a while back.
Free Newsletter
Finally, with Covid-19 still stalking our planet, most of us can use a mental health break. I love to hike and commune with nature, and I can think of no better place than being out among the trees in the expansive outdoors.
As for that giant orb (above) depicting planet Earth, click here to learn more.
Weekend weather: Not much sun on Friday and Sunday, but Saturday looks promising. Temps in the low to mid-80s each day.
Here are our staff picks for events around the Q City this weekend:
Friday
FixaPlate: Theater, Art & Dining Experience (Friday): What happens to the memories in a house when the family has to leave a gentrifying neighborhood? Explore the answers during this outdoor theater and arts experience, concluding with a meal from Grinning Mule restaurant.
Greenwood (Friday & Saturday): This stage play is a love story about ordinary people who are confronted by their past as they try to live their lives….all while navigating the undercurrents of racial inequity and violence during the Jim Crow era.
Saturday
Queen City HBCU Cookout (Saturday): Located at Park Road Park, this event will have food, a live DJ, games like HBCU trivia and tug-of-war, vendor and lots of HBCU alumni representing their respective schools.
Eyimofe: This Is My Desire (Saturday): This award-winning film offers a vivid snapshot of life in contemporary Lagos, Nigeria. It revolves around Mofe, a factory engineer, and Rosa, a hairdresser, and their quest to leave for better lives abroad.
John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist(Saturday & Sunday) Get a first look at this traveling exhibition this weekend at the Mint Museum Uptown, when the Mint will open this exhibition with free admission and special events.
Sunday
Gabrielle Union: You Got Anything Stronger? (Sunday): Life happens with all its plot twists, and Gabrielle is opening up about everything — from her surrogacy journey to navigating married life to aging and leveling up in your career.
Visit our Events Page to see all the weekend events posted to QCity Metro.
Photo of the week
Fall is in the air, and that means football at Bank of America Stadium. After winning their season opener on Sunday, the team is back in town this week to take on the New Orlean Saints. Observer columnist Scott Fowler has an interesting piece today about why the Panthers should keep using the “Keep Pounding” chant.
Promote your event
At QCity Metro, we partner with some Charlotte’s biggest arts & entertainment organizations, including Blumenthal Performing Arts, which sponsors our Thursday newsletter. Find out how we can help build excitement around your event. Email Bethany Lane at bethanylane@qcitymetro.com.