Former UNC Charlotte football player finds work as a social media pitch man

Christian Haynes was sitting at home bored one day during the pandemic when he decided to post a comedic video on TikTok. What he never imagined was that the video would go viral…and lead to work pitching products for pay on social media channels. “Especially during the pandemic, I just wanted to make a positive impact on people and make them laugh,” the 24-year old Jacksonville, N.C., native said in a recent Facetime interview. In that initial initial video, Haynes is seen taking out a trash bag at night. On his way back inside, he is chased by a mysterious figure wearing a hoodie. “I know everyone feel this way when you take the garbage out at night,” he wrote in the video’s caption. Haynes followed up that video by posting others, and with each new post, he saw his online following grow. Soon, TikTok took notice and reached out with an offer to make him a paid content creator. So far, Haynes said, he has partnered with Bang Energy Drink, Pizza Hut, Orbit gum and several others.

Haynes declined to say how much he is paid as a content creator, revealing only that he earns enough to live comfortably. While Haynes has a love for making people laugh, his first love was football. His social media handle, “Thee Black Badger,” is a nickname he adopted as a football player at Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville. He later played for Elizabeth City State University and UNC Charlotte. In his free time, while playing for Charlotte, Haynes would film humorous skits and videos to post them on his YouTube channel. Some featured interviews with teammates, fellow classmates and Charlotte residents. “I really had fun doing it because it made my teammates laugh,” he said. “I didn’t think nothing big would come out of it.” Haynes said the YouTube videos were his way of practicing for the future he dream of having one day as television personality.

