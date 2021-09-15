Companies team up to support HBCUs

This article was first published in our Morning Brew newsletter. Sign up here for daily news updates.

Momentum is building among some of the nation’s largest corporations to support historically Black colleges and universities.

Yesterday, nine companies joined more than 60 others that have taken the HBCU Partnership Challenge.

Challenge participants pledge to create strategic partnerships with the nation’s HBCUs. Some provide scholarship; others partner to provide career training, technology or other services.

Why it matters: Despite their financial struggles, HBCUs continue to produce an outsized number of Black college graduates, including:

• 27 percent of Black STEM graduates;

• 40 percent of Black engineers;

• 50 percent of Black lawyers;

• 50 percent of Black public-school teachers, and

• 80 percent of Black judges.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who launched the partnership challenge in 2017 and co-chairs the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, said the additional support for HBCUs comes at a “critical time.”