Knight Foundation invests $225,000 for public space along Beatties Ford Road corridor

More investment is coming to the Historic West End.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced a $225,000 grant to the City of Charlotte to enhance outdoor spaces at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Beatties Ford Road and at the Beatties Ford/LaSalle Street intersection.

The enhancements will create places where community members can meet and enjoy art and programming, the city said on Sept. 9.

Erin Chantry, a senior urban designer and planner with the city, said officials are moving to begin the design process for the “front green” of the library, which is between the sidewalk and the building itself.

Chantry said the public space at the library will likely feature enhanced landscaping, seating, art, an outdoor classroom, along with a storm water feature that can be enhanced with planting and sustainability goals for the corridor.

Residents will work with the city to design the space, starting this fall. Building for the project is estimated to begin in late spring of 2022, Chantry said.

This effort is the result of a community-led placemaking and public space playbook for the Beatties Ford Road corridor, where residents identified the library’s open space as a top choice for a placemaking project.