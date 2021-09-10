Where the historic Plato Price School once stood, Habitat for Humanity will build 39 affordable homes

More than 50 years after the Plato Price School closed its doors in 1966, dozens of its former students returned this week to the school’s former site on Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte. It wasn’t an alumni gathering that drew them there; rather, they gathered to celebrate a symbolic groundbreaking for a new affordable housing development that Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region has planned for the nine-acre property. When completed, the Meadows at Plato Price will include 39-single family homes, a community meeting space, walking paths and dedicated nature areas. And with a price tag of about $7.8 million, it also will be Habitat Charlotte’s largest project to date. Among other project donors, Ally Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million over four years, matching a $1 million gift from the city. Laura Belcher, president and CEO of Habitat Charlotte, said the development is important because homeownership improves health and educational outcomes, brings stability and builds generational wealth. “Here in the West Boulevard corridor, we know that the majority of families don’t own their homes,” she said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “Only one in four west Charlotteans own their homes — 26% — and when we compare that to the rest of Mecklenburg County, the rate is more than double at 57%.” “The Meadows at Plato Price,” she said, “offers a family a chance at a better future.” Why it matters Photo: Sarafina Wright

According to the 2020 Charlotte-Mecklenburg State of Housing Instability & Homelessness report, the inventory of permanently affordable housing in Charlotte is shrinking. As of July 31, about 3,150 people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg were listed as homeless — 74% of whom were identified as Black. The report also noted a 23,060-unit gap in rental units for households with extremely low incomes — those at or below 30% of Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s average medium income. People who work to provide shelter for vulnerable residents say the city’s housing shortage has been made worse by a number of factors — gentrification and the Covid-19 pandemic included. In April, a coalition made up of dozens of local organizations — including city and county governments — announced plans to develop a five-year strategy to address housing insecurity in Charlotte. [Also read: Charlotte coalition will announce major push to combat homelessness]

