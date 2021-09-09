What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

This weekend, tributes will be happening across the nation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Locally, people will climb 110 floors at Truist Field in uptown to honor fallen first responders. This series shares stories from North Carolinians impacted by that day.
End your weekend on a high note in celebration of the elders for National Grandparents Day this Sunday.
Weather update: Looks like a beautiful weekend ahead with temps in the 80s and clear skies.
Here are our staff picks for events around the QC this weekend:
Friday
Charlotte Auto Fair
Check out thousands of classic cars, customs and hot rods from all eras happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. More details.
University City Food Truck Friday
Shop local vendors while you grab a bite from popular food trucks like Scratch Kitchen CLT, Mogogo Eatery and Cremoso Cheesecake. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. outside of Armored Cow Brewing Co. More details.
She Prevails Conference
The annual women’s conference returns with keynote speakers, entertainment and vendors. Topics cover health/wellness, beauty and Lifestyle, entrepreneurship and community engagement. More details.
JAZZ ROOM Special Edition: Trumpet Summit
The show features jazz classics performed by the Trumpet Mafia and some of the top jazz trumpeters in the southeast. Entertainment begins at 8:15 p.m. at the Stage Door Theater. More details.
Saturday
Unplugged & Live Concert Series
This outdor block party features a live DJ, food trucks and special performances by Charlotte artists AftanCi and Monalisa Music from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Eastway Recreational Center. More details.
[Also read: Arsena Schroeder uses her ‘Unplugged+Live’ concert series to showcase local musicians]
By the Sweat of Our Brows
Descendants of the Black community at Historic Brattonsville share family stories and activities that fostered a sense of community in the century following Emancipation. More details.
Sunday
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Catch an encore performance of August Wilson’s Tony-nominated play starting at 4 p.m. at the Duke Energy Theater. More details.
Classic Black Cinema Series: “Greased Lightning”
This film tells the true story of Wendell Scott, America’s first, Black NASCAR driver. See it at the Harvey B. Gantt Center at 2 p.m. More details.
She Prevails Conference
The annual women’s conference returns with keynote speakers, entertainment and vendors. Topics cover health/wellness, beauty and Lifestyle, entrepreneurship and community engagement. More details.
Photo of the Week
HBCU alum and members of the Divine Nine gathered on Sunday for a day on Lake Norman. The event, hosted by Lake Noir and HBCU Pride Nation, raised more than $1,100 benefiting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.