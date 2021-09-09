What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

This weekend, tributes will be happening across the nation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Locally, people will climb 110 floors at Truist Field in uptown to honor fallen first responders. This series shares stories from North Carolinians impacted by that day.

End your weekend on a high note in celebration of the elders for National Grandparents Day this Sunday.

Weather update: Looks like a beautiful weekend ahead with temps in the 80s and clear skies.

Here are our staff picks for events around the QC this weekend:

Friday

Charlotte Auto Fair

Check out thousands of classic cars, customs and hot rods from all eras happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. More details.

University City Food Truck Friday

Shop local vendors while you grab a bite from popular food trucks like Scratch Kitchen CLT, Mogogo Eatery and Cremoso Cheesecake. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. outside of Armored Cow Brewing Co. More details.

She Prevails Conference

The annual women’s conference returns with keynote speakers, entertainment and vendors. Topics cover health/wellness, beauty and Lifestyle, entrepreneurship and community engagement. More details.