News & Buzz

Police investigate three homicides over Labor Day weekend

Victims included a 15-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman.
By Glenn Burkins
September 8, 2021

A 14-year-old juvenile is facing a murder charge following a shooting on Sunday left another teen dead and two other people wounded.

The incident was one of three deadly encounters reporter by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police since Friday:

  • The juvenile is charged with killing 15-year-old Jaylen Xavier Foster. The other two victims — one shot in the leg and another shot in the neck — were taken to a hospital.
  • CMPD late yesterday were looking for a 29-year-old man suspected of killing a woman in east Charlotte, near NoDa. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt. In addition to the murder charge, CMPD also is alleging 1st-degree burglary and kidnapping.
  • A shooting early Sunday in northeast Charlotte left one person dead and two others injured. The deceased victim was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Bernard Lineberger II.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Glenn Burkins
Glenn is founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com. He's worked at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and Charlotte Observer.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Editors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.

This Story is Tagged: ,

Trending

More from QCity Metro