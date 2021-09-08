Police investigate three homicides over Labor Day weekend

A 14-year-old juvenile is facing a murder charge following a shooting on Sunday left another teen dead and two other people wounded.

The incident was one of three deadly encounters reporter by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police since Friday:

The juvenile is charged with killing 15-year-old Jaylen Xavier Foster. The other two victims — one shot in the leg and another shot in the neck — were taken to a hospital.

CMPD late yesterday were looking for a 29-year-old man suspected of killing a woman in east Charlotte, near NoDa. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt. In addition to the murder charge, CMPD also is alleging 1st-degree burglary and kidnapping.

A shooting early Sunday in northeast Charlotte left one person dead and two others injured. The deceased victim was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Bernard Lineberger II.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.