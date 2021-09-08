Child killed when shot were fired into Charlotte home

A child “under the age of 5 years old” was fatally wounded late Tuesday when someone opened fire on an occupied home in northwest Charlotte.

More than 80 rounds were fired toward the house, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. No one else was reported to be killed or injured.

The police did not release the child’s name or gender.

According to an initial police report, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Dr., just west of Fozzelles Ferry Road.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that multiple vehicles targeted a home…,” CMPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.