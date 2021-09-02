What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The unofficial end of summer is here, and health officials are urging people to follow safety protocols as they travel for Labor Day weekend.
If you’re staying in town for the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Weather update: Expect temps in the 80s and sunny skies.
Rollin’ CLT, an outdoor skating rink and lounge, makes its highly anticipated debut this weekend. Did you catch our “15 Minutes of Fame” chat with creators Brandi Fox, Kendria Holmes and Sh’niqua Ussery? Click here to watch the replay.
Free Newsletter
Here are our staff picks for events around the QC this weekend:
Friday
South End First Friday Gallery Crawl
Take in the art scene in South End as galleries and shops offer extended hours, special receptions, live painting and music. More details.
The Charlotte 48 Hour Film Project
See what happens when local artists get 48 hours to create seven-minute short films. More details.
“Almost Broadway”
Gina Robinson leads a cast performing more than 35 hit songs from Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “Motown: The Musical,” “”Dreamgirls,” and more. More details.
Saturday
Duke’s Mayo Classic Fan Fest
College GameDay rolls into town for the UGA vs. Clemson game. Ahead of kickoff, enjoy an afternoon of live music, food and other family friendly fun. More details.
Museums on Us
Bank of America cardholders can access free admission to local museums, including the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and both locations of the Mint Museum. More details.
“Almost Broadway”
Gina Robinson leads a cast performing more than 35 hit songs from Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “Motown: The Musical,” “”Dreamgirls,” and more. More details.
Queen City Art Fest
Head to this University City event featuring entertainment, food and an outdoor marketplace. More details.
Sunday
Around the Crown
I-277 shuts down for this 10K race with a Charlotte skyline view. More details.
Museums on Us
Bank of America cardholders can access free admission to local museums, including the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and both locations of the Mint Museum. More details.
Queen City Art Fest
Head to this University City event featuring entertainment, food and an outdoor marketplace. More details.
“Almost Broadway”
Gina Robinson leads a cast performing more than 35 hit songs from Broadway productions including “Hamilton,” “Motown: The Musical,” “”Dreamgirls,” and more. More details.
Click here to submit your events to our events calendar.
Photo of the Week
Congresswoman Alma Adams and The Atlantic staff writer Adam Harris served as keynote speakers for the first convening of Listening to the NC10. The event was held on Tuesday at Johnson C. Smith University.
The Center for Racial Equity in Education is leading the initiative to host conversations with all 10 HBCUs in North Carolina, including the leadership and students of each college and university.