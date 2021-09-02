What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The unofficial end of summer is here, and health officials are urging people to follow safety protocols as they travel for Labor Day weekend.

If you’re staying in town for the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Weather update: Expect temps in the 80s and sunny skies.

Rollin’ CLT, an outdoor skating rink and lounge, makes its highly anticipated debut this weekend. Did you catch our “15 Minutes of Fame” chat with creators Brandi Fox, Kendria Holmes and Sh’niqua Ussery? Click here to watch the replay.

Here are our staff picks for events around the QC this weekend:

Friday

South End First Friday Gallery Crawl

Take in the art scene in South End as galleries and shops offer extended hours, special receptions, live painting and music. More details.

The Charlotte 48 Hour Film Project

See what happens when local artists get 48 hours to create seven-minute short films. More details.