5 Historic West End eateries you should know

The food scene in the Historic West End is growing. Traditionally the area was home to takeouts and very few eat-in restaurants, but in recent years, that’s been slowly changing. [Related: Tracking the change: A look at some of the projects set for Historic West End (Part 2)] It’s not a premier food destination just yet, but with a steady rate of growth and development in the area, more and more restaurateurs and entrepreneurs have come to the West End to set up shop. Whether you’re a longtime resident, new to the neighborhood, or a transplant looking to explore Charlotte, here are five West End eateries you should know. Toucan Louie’s Cafe & Roastery, 2753 Rozzelles Ferry Road Photo: Toucan Louie’s West End In 2017, owners Marc and LeAnne Kieffer transformed a former gas station into a neighborhood eatery reminiscent of an old-school soda shop. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating, along with a wrap-around bar. What’s on the menu: sandwiches, salads, craft coffee, smoothies, fresh juices, and desserts. Great for: breakfast, lunch, or a coffee break.

Advertisement

Pro-tip: Jay Byrd and Maria Caceres’ bakery, Bun Appetit!, known for its small-batch cinnamon buns, has a counter in Toucan Louie’s. The typical daily offerings include vanilla glaze, cream cheese frosting, caramel pecan sticky buns, lemon curd and blueberry reduction. The buns typically sell out, so getting there early is suggested. West End Tavern, 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road Photo: Westend Tavern Opened this summer, West End Tavern is quickly becoming known as a new hotspot, offering spirits, bar bites, music, and hookah. The bar’s key features are: indoor and outdoor seating, fire pits, live DJs, and bottle service. Owner Robert Walker tells Qcity Metro he wants visitors to the tavern to have a “Miami- or Vegas-type of experience.” “We try to make this a friendly, fun place to come…and safe, of course,” he said. And with ample outdoor seating, the tavern offers plenty of space for social distancing, he added. What’s on the menu: burgers, handhelds, eggrolls, salads, nachos, wings, and cocktails. Great for: friends-night out, happy hour, brunch, lunch and dinner. Rita’s Italian Ice, 1806 Rozzelles Ferry Road

Advertisement