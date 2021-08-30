Our education crisis and the start of a new school year

Jennifer Watson Roberts is a former Charlotte mayor and former member of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. Read more of her opinion articles here.

Sometimes it feels like America is operating in parallel universes.

On the one hand, the stock market is surging, and every week I read about companies that are expanding, investing and opening in counties across our state. If you look around Charlotte, you see cranes and construction everywhere. People continue to move here, looking for opportunity and driving up the cost — and the growing scarcity — of housing.

On the other hand, our school system opened last week with 6,000 fewer students than the year before. This is a staggering number.

Do we know where these students have gone? Are they all being homeschooled? Do they even have internet service at home or the parental supervision needed to keep up with their schoolwork?

And those who did make it to the first week of school found a system that is struggling to keep up even with the lower numbers – there were 127 teacher vacancies on the first day, and 87 bus drivers still to hire. Looking at the entire system, that amounts to less than one teacher per school, but does your student know what it is like to have rotating substitute teachers all year for English or math?

Adding to that, 420 teachers were absent on the first day. In the face of surging Covid cases and crowded hospital ICUs, parents, students and teachers are trying to navigate the confusing guidance on mask wearing and social quarantine. This will lead to further absences for teachers and students, and well-founded worries about another lost year for many learners.