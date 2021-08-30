Former Knight Foundation director is named Charlotte’s first arts & culture officer

In a major move to revamp how it funds local arts, the city of Charlotte on Friday named a former Knight Foundation director to lead the city’s newly created office of arts and culture.
Priya Sircar, who spent the last 20 years working nationally in the arts, philanthropic and nonprofit sectors, will begin her new job in Charlotte on Sept. 13 and will report to City Manager Marcus Jones.
As director of arts for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in Miami, she oversaw Knight’s arts investments in eight cities in which Knight has offices, including Charlotte.
“Over the past few years, I’ve gotten to know Charlotte as not only one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the United States, but also as one of the most creative,” Sircar said in a statement released by the city “I am thrilled to work with this dynamic community on creating a new, comprehensive cultural plan that will serve current and future Charlotteans.”
Why it matters: The office of arts and culture will oversee the distribution of millions of dollars each year — money designated for museums, arts organizations and community-based cultural groups. Previously, those funds had been administered by the Arts & Science Council (ASC), which saw its role greatly diminished after the City Council voted earlier this year to revamp how the city funds local arts.
Under this new plan, the city wants to develop sustainable funding for arts and culture while maximizing the sector’s economic impact. At-large council member Braxton Winston has pointed to the burgeoning film industry in Atlanta as an example of what a focused city approach can achieve.
Jones, the city manager, said Sircar brings “an exceptional level of knowledge and passion” to the new position.
“A thriving arts community is a priority for the City of Charlotte,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to working with Priya and other local stakeholders to ensure that the next chapter for artists and arts organizations here in Charlotte is the most successful one yet.”
One of Sircar’s first tasks will be to ”convene individual artists and creatives, arts organizations, community members, corporate and nonprofit partners, and elected officials to create a cultural plan for Charlotte,” the city said in its statement. That plan will serve as a “roadmap for future cultural programming, infrastructure and investment,” the city said.
As director of arts at the Knight Foundation, Sircar already has worked with some of Charlotte’s leading artists and arts organizations, including BOOM Charlotte, which hosts an annual arts and cultural festival.
In a statement on Friday, Manoj Kesavan, founder and executive director of BOOM Charlotte, said the city has an opportunity to set a new course with its art funding, “and this time do it in a fair, equitable and sustainable way.”
Kesavan said he was happy with the city’s selection of Sircar to head the new arts and culture office.
“With her great experience, along with her special insight and understanding of the cultural ecosystem here, I can’t think of a better person to lead us at this critical juncture,” he said.
A practicing artist, Sircar has been active in dance, music, theatre and film and has worked with museums, parks and gardens, libraries and other cultural organizations around the United States, the city said in its statement, adding that she also has “deep experience in community engagement, having facilitated planning in cities including Dallas, Houston and Louisville, Kentucky.”
Sircar has a master’s degree in arts administration from Teachers College of Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.
In addition to overseeing the creation of a cultural plan, Sircar will serve as an advisor to a newly created Arts and Culture Advisory Board, which will be charged with determining how public and private funds are spent in support of the arts.
The city last week ended its application period for the 18-member board.
QCity Metro reporter Jalon Hill contributed to this report.