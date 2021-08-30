Former Knight Foundation director is named Charlotte’s first arts & culture officer

In a major move to revamp how it funds local arts, the city of Charlotte on Friday named a former Knight Foundation director to lead the city’s newly created office of arts and culture.

Priya Sircar, who spent the last 20 years working nationally in the arts, philanthropic and nonprofit sectors, will begin her new job in Charlotte on Sept. 13 and will report to City Manager Marcus Jones.

As ​​director of arts for the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in Miami, she oversaw Knight’s arts investments in eight cities in which Knight has offices, including Charlotte.

“Over the past few years, I’ve gotten to know Charlotte as not only one of the largest and fastest growing cities in the United States, but also as one of the most creative,” Sircar said in a statement released by the city “I am thrilled to work with this dynamic community on creating a new, comprehensive cultural plan that will serve current and future Charlotteans.”

Priya Sircar

Why it matters: The office of arts and culture will oversee the distribution of millions of dollars each year — money designated for museums, arts organizations and community-based cultural groups. Previously, those funds had been administered by the Arts & Science Council (ASC), which saw its role greatly diminished after the City Council voted earlier this year to revamp how the city funds local arts.

Under this new plan, the city wants to develop sustainable funding for arts and culture while maximizing the sector’s economic impact. At-large council member Braxton Winston has pointed to the burgeoning film industry in Atlanta as an example of what a focused city approach can achieve.