ASPIRE Community Capital, Goodwill partner to expand entrepreneurial training

ASPIRE Community Capital recently announced a partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont that included a $275,000 grant from Lowe’s Foundation. Beginning in September, ASPIRE will offer two cohorts of its Community Business Academy for Goodwill participants interested in entrepreneurship.

Funding will also allow ASPIRE to launch a Spanish language version of the academy next year. So far, 51 people have graduated through four cohorts.

Bethany Butler participated in a previous cohort and says it was the resource she needed to turn her massage therapy business around. After a friend told her about ASPIRE’s Community Business Academy, a 12-week entrepreneurship training course that focuses on business fundamentals, Butler was accepted into the Fall 2020 cohort.

She still remembers the day she quit her full-time job: May 10, 2019. She spent more than a decade as an accountant but knew it wasn’t something she wanted to do forever. She wanted to be an entrepreneur, with dreams of opening her own massage studio. It would be a way to honor the memory of her late husband, Philbert, who died in 2014 at the age of 45.

“He had heart disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety. And my husband was a recovering alcoholic. So for me, it was like, what can I do to honor his memory and the struggle of what he went through?” Butler, 51, recalled about her husband of 19 years. “It was through massage that we created so many intimate moments and something that we enjoyed together.”

Bethany Butler, owner of Opulence Men’s Massage & Wellness

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, with small businesses accounting for roughly two-thirds of new jobs in the U.S. each year.

Butler officially launched Opulence Men’s Massage & Wellness last summer after a slow process to receive her massage therapy license. Her then-mobile business was an opportunity to help men focus on a moment of self-care because, from her perspective, not enough men take the time to invest in their health. While she understood accounting, Butler knew less about running a business.