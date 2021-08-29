7 tips for acing an online job interview

Note: this column isn’t intended to provide absolutes, but rather offer a reflection of real-life experiences and insights that can be useful as you develop the plan for your current or future career.

Remote work, in some form, is here to stay, which means online job interviews have become the default for most employers.

Common though they are, virtual interviews come with their own set of challenges — lighting, technology and the need to project a great online presence.

In this first of a two-part article series, I give a few tips to ensure virtual interview success. We’ll start with some interview “pre-work”:

Test out the tech and set up your space.

Even if you’re familiar with the meeting technology, test your camera and microphone ahead of time — and use this as an opportunity to assess your lighting, background, and where you are in the frame. Choose an area that is tidy and free of clutter. If possible, set up your interview space facing a window with an abundance of natural light.

Practice positioning and eye contact.Make sure your head and shoulders are centered in the window frame — if your head is cut off anywhere on the screen, you’re too close, and if your entire torso is in view, you’re too far away. Maintaining eye contact is especially challenging during virtual interviews, so move the interview window as close to the camera lens as possible and practice looking into your computer camera when you speak.



Plan to dress like you would for an in-person interview. Appearances are still important in a virtual environment. Plan — and try on — your wardrobe ahead of time, choosing clothing and accessories that make you feel great and fit comfortably (fidgeting with your outfit will distract both you and the person you’re speaking with!). Computer cameras can distort bright colors and busy patterns, so stick with solid colors and minimal jewelry and accessories.

