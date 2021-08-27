Do Greater Charlotte breaks ground on west Charlotte co-working space for youth

About 50 people gathered under the blazing sun on Thursday in the Camp Greene neighborhood in support of Do Greater Charlotte and its founder William McNeely. The attendees came together to celebrate the start of demolition and construction of the nonprofit’s CRTV (pronounced “creative”) Lab, a co-working and co-learning space for youth, housed in the basement at Shiloh Institutional Baptist Church.

McNeely says demolition is scheduled for mid-September with plans to have renovations complete by the end of the year. After completion of the nearly 8,000-square-foot basement, the converted space will house a local coffee shop in partnership with Enderly Coffee, a maker space, production studios and several event spaces.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, guests put on hard hats and safety goggles to swing sledgehammers at one of the walls to be torn down. They could also scan a QR code with their smartphone for an augmented reality view of several finished areas.

Guests took turns swinging sledgehammers at a wall that will be torn down during renovation. Photo: QCity Metro

Do Greater Charlotte represents purpose for McNeely. The west Charlotte native spent his career in corporate America, including a stint in business and marketing development at Apple. In 2017, he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, which required him to carry around an oxygen tank to help him breathe and later resulted in a double lung transplant in 2019.

“As I came out, it really crystallized the fact that I wanted to give back to the community and to create an organization that really focused on youth and show them how great they could be and encourage them to reach their full potential,” he said in reference to leaving corporate America in 2017 and founding Do Greater Charlotte shortly thereafter.

Photo courtesy of William McNeely

With a $250 Helpful, Unfettered Gift (HUG) — a micro-grant awarded by Charlotte Is Creative — McNeely purchased the first iPad for his mobile technology truck that travels into underserved communities to teach kids about entrepreneurship and facilitate creative classes such as coding, design, video production and photography. By granting access to technology, Do Greater Charlotte was also addressing issues such as economic mobility and the digital divide.

Photo courtesy of Do Greater Charlotte

“We were really at that point stuck. What do we do next?” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. “We decided there were a couple things that we need to focus on: we need to build a creative platform for kids, not just a truck that goes out. Now, an opportunity for them to be involved on site, online and a physical space that we could design specifically for their needs, designed to create confidence in them.”