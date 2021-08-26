CityLYNX Gold Line opens for passenger service Aug. 30

The CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar will open for passenger service on Monday, Aug. 30, Charlotte Area Transit System [CATS] announced today. The streetcar will operate every 20 minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.

The service will be fare-free until January 2022.

The Phase 2 project extended the existing streetcar tracks by 2.5 miles on the east and west ends of the line, connecting the Historic West End to the Elizabeth neighborhood through uptown.

With the opening of the line, CATS says it will operate a fleet of five modern street vehicles designed with Siemens hybrid technology. Each car will be 85 feet long with 56 seats and a capacity to carry 255 passengers. They cost a total of $40 million.

CATS began testing the Gold Line streetcars in February.

“CATS is urging those who drive, walk, bike or live near the streetcar alignment to become familiar with the rules of streetcar safety. While in service, the streetcar will continue to utilize horns and bells to communicate with pedestrians and motorists. Motorists should obey all parking signage,” the transit system said in a statement.

For more details on the CityLYNX Gold Line visit the project website.