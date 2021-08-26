Celebrated mom, on-air personality and social media standout Louise ‘Wheezy’ Glover dies at 81

Louise “Wheezy” Holloway Glover, of Belmont, N.C., was born to Fred and Luereacie Holloway on June 13, 1940, in Oxford, Miss. She departed this life on Aug. 24, 2021. She was 81.

Wheezy, as she was affectionately known by many, was a retired teacher who shared her love of foreign languages and cultures with students in middle schools and high schools in Ohio and New Jersey for 42 years. She was raised in Oberlin, Ohio, and graduated from Baldwin Wallace College where she majored in French and minored in Spanish. She taught in Elyria, Ohio, Piscataway, N.J., and Columbus, Ohio.

After leaving the classroom and moving to the Carolinas in 2004 to live with her daughter, Ramona Holloway, Wheezy added “radio broadcaster” to her resume. The humorous “World of Wheezy” segments on 107.9 The Link’s “Matt and Ramona Show” were hugely popular with listeners.

It all began when Wheezy started reviewing “American Idol” during her daughter’s top-rated radio show. After the singing competition ended, listeners demanded more Wheezy. So every Wednesday she’d take to the airwaves to educate the audience about everything from parenting to sex.

Once the radio segment ended, Wheezy’s star didn’t fade. She was frequently photographed at festivals, parades and supporting charity events around the Queen City. She even assumed co-hosting duties on stage at the Southern Women’s Show. Her transition to social media sensation came naturally as Ramona continued to showcase her mom in inspiring and funny videos on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Wheezy’s dedication to excellence in education led her to become a charter member of Epsilon Alpha chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. She served as president of the Gamma Alpha chapter in Columbus, Ohio, and upon relocating to the South, she joined Epsilon Sigma Chapter.

Wheezy enjoyed the arts, baking, studying herbal remedies and Black History, and had a treasured bell collection. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, church school superintendent, sang in the choir, and worked with the prison ministry. Until her death, she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group at Simpson Gillespie United Methodist Church in Charlotte.