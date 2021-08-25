What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s been a busy week in local restaurant news. In case you missed it, here’s the rundown:
- What The Fries announced the return of their popular food truck this Friday after a five-month hiatus. Missing those loaded fries or their tasty bread pudding? Pull up to Resident Culture Brewing Company from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to choose from a limited menu of their popular items. Keep up with the food truck schedule and menu on the What the Fries’ website, Street Food Finder or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
- Davidson Wine Co. is expanding to Charleston, SC. The urban winery posted on Instagram teasing a fall grand opening in the heart of the city. Expect tasting menus from award-winning restaurants paired with wines made in the Carolinas. Follow Charleston Wine Co. for updates.
- Novelty House Rooftop is poised to quickly become one of Charlotte’s most Instagrammable spots with its floral theme and ‘wish you were here’ wall. It opens to the public today, along with Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club, at the top of Binaco Tower in uptown Charlotte after 15 months of delays.
With the hospitality industry still rebounding as Covid-19 slows our push toward a ‘new normal,’ it’s good to see business owners making lemonade out of lemons.
Weather update: Don’t forget your mask and shades; the forecast calls for sunshine and temps in the 90s.
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
Black August Body Paint
Artist Marcus Burke hosts his first live body painting event and teams up with MacFly Fresh Printing for a live print screening of his sketches. Kicks off at MacFly Fresh at 7 p.m. More details.
Saturday
Howie Acres 75th Anniversary Celebration
The northeast Charlotte community is commemorating a milestone anniversary, and the public can join in the celebration featuring stories from residents, food trucks, games, music and art. Head out to Howie Acres Park beginning at 11 a.m. More details.
The Mimosa Market
Enjoy mimosas and a dessert bar while shopping the vendor market featuring Black women-owned businesses. More details.
Family Pottery Workshop
Learn how to pinch, coil, slip and score your way to a completed project during this virtual workshop. Tune in to the live session starting at 1 p.m. More details.
Open Mic Night
Urban Reader Bookstore is hosting its first open mic night with local authors and poets taking the stage in addition to book signing. Activities began at 4 p.m. More details.
The SpeakEasy
Wind down for an evening of live jazz, spoken word and art. Show starts at 7 p.m. More details.
Sunday
Party in the Park
Visit Mint Museum Randolph for the monthly event featuring food trucks, live music and free museum admission. More details.
Click here to submit your events to our events calendar.
Photo of the Week
Lowe’s Foundation presented a $275,000 grant to ASPIRE Community Capital on Wednesday to expand its Community Business Academy and Business Accelerator Services at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.
The Community Business Academy is a 12-week entrepreneurship training course that focuses on business fundamentals, while participants in the Business Accelerator Services program receive one-on-one coaching and additional support services under a 90-day action plan.