What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s been a busy week in local restaurant news. In case you missed it, here’s the rundown:

What The Fries announced the return of their popular food truck this Friday after a five-month hiatus. Missing those loaded fries or their tasty bread pudding? Pull up to Resident Culture Brewing Company from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to choose from a limited menu of their popular items. Keep up with the food truck schedule and menu on the What the Fries’ website, Street Food Finder or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

announced the return of their popular food truck this Friday after a five-month hiatus. Missing those loaded fries or their tasty bread pudding? Pull up to Resident Culture Brewing Company from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to choose from a limited menu of their popular items. Keep up with the food truck schedule and menu on the What the Fries’ website, Street Food Finder or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Davidson Wine Co. is expanding to Charleston, SC. The urban winery posted on Instagram teasing a fall grand opening in the heart of the city. Expect tasting menus from award-winning restaurants paired with wines made in the Carolinas. Follow Charleston Wine Co. for updates.

is expanding to Charleston, SC. The urban winery posted on Instagram teasing a fall grand opening in the heart of the city. Expect tasting menus from award-winning restaurants paired with wines made in the Carolinas. Follow Charleston Wine Co. for updates. Novelty House Rooftop is poised to quickly become one of Charlotte’s most Instagrammable spots with its floral theme and ‘wish you were here’ wall. It opens to the public today, along with Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club, at the top of Binaco Tower in uptown Charlotte after 15 months of delays.

With the hospitality industry still rebounding as Covid-19 slows our push toward a ‘new normal,’ it’s good to see business owners making lemonade out of lemons.

Weather update: Don’t forget your mask and shades; the forecast calls for sunshine and temps in the 90s.

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

Black August Body Paint

Artist Marcus Burke hosts his first live body painting event and teams up with MacFly Fresh Printing for a live print screening of his sketches. Kicks off at MacFly Fresh at 7 p.m. More details.

Saturday

Howie Acres 75th Anniversary Celebration

The northeast Charlotte community is commemorating a milestone anniversary, and the public can join in the celebration featuring stories from residents, food trucks, games, music and art. Head out to Howie Acres Park beginning at 11 a.m. More details.

The Mimosa Market

Enjoy mimosas and a dessert bar while shopping the vendor market featuring Black women-owned businesses. More details.