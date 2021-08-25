A roller skating rink is coming to Charlotte, and it’s Black- and woman-owned.

Brandi Fox is a full-time entrepreneur, and her newest venture will “bring the love of skating back into Charlotte and enhance it,” she said.

Rollin’ CLT is an outdoor skating rink and lounge that will have rotating food trucks, a hookah bar, skate rentals and a live DJ.

Fox met her business partner, Kendria Holmes, in 2018 in the City Start Up Labs business incubator program. There, Holmes introduced her skating rink idea to Fox, who was immediately interested. Two years later, Fox and her longtime friend, Sh’niqua Ussery, joined forces with Holmes to make this idea a reality.

Pictured from left to right: Brandi Fox, Kendria Holmes and Sh’niqua Ussery

A grand opening is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, after which the rink will be open every other weekend throughout the year.

“It’s like planning a party, and we don’t want to forget anything,” Fox said. “It’s the smaller elements that will really set us apart from other rinks and events.”

The Vibe

In addition to food trucks, live DJs will accept requests via Rollin’ CLT’s website, where customers can add their favorite songs to a digital playlist.

Ticket prices range from $11 to $22, and customers can choose to attend friendly family sessions or adult-only nights. Customers may bring their own skates or rent a pair for $3.