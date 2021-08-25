A roller skating rink is coming to Charlotte, and it’s Black- and woman-owned.

Brandi Fox is a full-time entrepreneur, and her newest venture will “bring the love of skating back into Charlotte and enhance it,” she said.
Rollin’ CLT is an outdoor skating rink and lounge that will have rotating food trucks, a hookah bar, skate rentals and a live DJ.
Fox met her business partner, Kendria Holmes, in 2018 in the City Start Up Labs business incubator program. There, Holmes introduced her skating rink idea to Fox, who was immediately interested. Two years later, Fox and her longtime friend, Sh’niqua Ussery, joined forces with Holmes to make this idea a reality.
A grand opening is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, after which the rink will be open every other weekend throughout the year.
“It’s like planning a party, and we don’t want to forget anything,” Fox said. “It’s the smaller elements that will really set us apart from other rinks and events.”
The Vibe
In addition to food trucks, live DJs will accept requests via Rollin’ CLT’s website, where customers can add their favorite songs to a digital playlist.
Ticket prices range from $11 to $22, and customers can choose to attend friendly family sessions or adult-only nights. Customers may bring their own skates or rent a pair for $3.
This fall, the rink will host tailgating skate sessions where visitors can watch football games while they skate. Heaters will be installed during winter months.
Fox said the adults-only night have already sold out.
“Millennials are in there. Adults are not playing about this,” she said.
Fox said she and her business partners hope to start planning for a brick-and-mortar version of Rollin’ CLT in September 2022. They eventually hope to sell full-access memberships.
After the grand opening, Fox said, the team will focus on building a non-profit element to their business. Called Rollin’ Homies, the initiative will focus on teaching financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life skills to children ages 10 to 17.