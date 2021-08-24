After 16 years in the NBA, JR Smith looks forward to being a student-athlete at NC A&T

Earl “JR” Smith III had many accomplishments during his 16-year National Basketball Association career, but now, at age 35, the two-time NBA champion has returned to school to pursue a different sport.

After petitioning the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for eligibility, the 6-foot-6-inch former shooting guard will be the most famous member on the North Carolina A&T men’s golf team.

Smith enrolled as a freshmen and will pursue a degree in liberal studies.

During an online press conference Monday, Smith said that by going back to school, he wants to “change the narrative as far as athletes in general and Black men as well.”

“This was the best liberal studies program and best situation for me,” he said, “and it turned out to be the best golf program for me as well.”

NCAA rules state that athletes are ineligible to play college sports if they have ever competed at a professional level, but those rules don’t apply when a former pro wants to compete in a different sport. And because Smith went directly to the NBA from high school, he still has five full years of college eligibility.

While attending Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, Smith committed to play basketball at UNC Chapel Hill. Instead, he hired an agent and entered the 2004 NBA draft, where the New Orleans Hornets selected him with the team’s 18th pick.