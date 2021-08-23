Erania Brackett appointed as CMO at Dentsply Sirona

Erania Brackett, a seasoned leader in global operations and marketing, has joined Dentsply Sirona as chief marketing officer.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the Charlotte-based company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products and technologies, bringing in $3.3 billion in revenue last year.

Dentsply Sirona CEO Don Casey said Brackett will be responsible for developing the business plan to elevate the brand while building a more comprehensive global online presence.

“I am convinced that Erania will have a strong impact on our brand perception and how we communicate and position our procedure-based product portfolio,” he added.

Brackett’s expertise has been in the healthcare and consumer products industries. Most recently, she served as vice president of commercial marketing, patient management, cardiac rhythm and heart failure at medical device company Medtronic. Prior to that, Brackett spent 15 years in senior roles at GE Healthcare and four years at Procter & Gamble.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University and is pursuing an Executive MBA at Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business.