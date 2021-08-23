Charlotte SHOUT! delayed to 2022 amid a rise in Covid-19 cases

Citing a rise the number of Covid-19 cases in the Charlotte region, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Monday that it will delay this year’s Charlotte Shout! festival until 2022.

The annual celebration of art, music, food and ideas previously had been scheduled for Sept. 17­­ – Oct. 3.

Blumenthal, which teams up with Charlotte Center City Partners to organize the festival, did not announce a date for the rescheduled event.

“While we are disappointed to delay the celebration, we are committed to our patrons’ health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer at Center City partners, said in a statement.

Since its launch in 2003, the annual festival has drawn thousands of people each year to various venues throughout the city for musical performances, art installations, artists demonstrations and culinary arts.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders will be contacted with details about refunds, postponements or cancellations, according to the announcement.