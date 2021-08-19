What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

As we head into the weekend, with plenty of events to check out, here’s a reminder to check the safety protocols of your favorite venues. A growing number of venues are requiring proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests to help prevent the spread of the virus. Stay safe, QCity! Weather update: Now that the severe weather has passed, get ready for a hot weekend. Here are our staff picks for events: Friday Queen City Anime Convention

The three-day event is pulling out all the stops for fans of Japanese animation, entertainment and culture. Check it out at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. More details. Hot Glass Alley open demo

Watch the art of glass blowing and meet the artists behind the creations. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Hot Glass Alley studio. More details. Jazz at Victoria Yards Summer Series

Start the night with a set from the JazzArts Youth All-Stars. Then, enjoy sounds under the stars from musical collective Dreamroot and vocalist Robyn Springer. Performances kick off at 6 p.m. at Victoria Yards. More details.

Damon Wayans – “Just Sayin’ Tour”

Chances are you’ve laughed at many of the characters he’s portrayed over his 30-plus-years career. Best known from the sketch comedy show “In Living Color” or movies like “Major Payne,” the comedian/actor/producer is bringing his new tour to the Comedy Zone. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. More details. Saturday Dino Stroll

Travel back to the Mesozoic Era and get up close and personal with life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. See other reptiles and creatures during this family-friendly adventure at the Park Expo and Convention Center. More details. Queen City Anime Convention

The three-day event is pulling out all the stops for fans of Japanese animation, entertainment and culture. Check it out at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. More details. Charlotte Pride Weekend of Service

The LGBTQ organization will volunteer with activities such cleaning up a stretch of Statesville Road and urban farming to help end food insecurity in east Charlotte. More details. Charlotte Brunch Festival

Sample brunch bites from local restaurants such as Best of Both Souls, Ruby Sunshine, The Waterman and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits. Doors open at noon at Norfolk Hall. More details. Robot Festival

Meet middle and high school members of the Queen City Robotics Alliance and watch a demo of their competition robots. Stick around to test drive a robot too. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Tuckaseegee Park and Recreation Center. More details.