Charlotte Brunch Festival returns after two-year hiatus

Lorri Lofton is just your average person who loves trying new foods. She often tests out new restaurants, posts pictures of her meal on her Instagram and encourages her followers to try what she has had.

As she began to post more food and get more engagement, she would get invited to restaurants to try news dishes. Her goal, she said, is to get others to try new things and share some of Charlotte’s “hidden gems.”

“People usually gravitate towards what they are familiar with,” she said. “ I just want people to find their new favorite (restaurant).”

On Saturday, Lofton and her team at Gracefully 54:17, a Charlotte-based event and consulting agency she founded in 2018, will host Charlotte Brunch Festival, an event to bring exposure to local chefs and restaurants.

Located at Norfolk Hall, the festival will feature 10 vendors, each offering sample-sized brunch menu items for as little as $3 to $5.

The vendor list includes Best of Both Souls, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Capital Vacations, Chef Sly, Hotbox, Jess Let it Simmer, Made from Scratch, Ruby Sunshine, Upper Cervical Spine and The Waterman.

Lofton hosted her first Charlotte Brunch Festival in the spring of 2018 after seeing the growing popularity of food festivals across the country.