Novant official reports “stark increase” in Covid-19 hospitalizations

Novant Health has seen a “stark increase” in the number of people being admitted to its statewide network of hospitals because of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-related admissions are running 12 times higher than the rate seen six or seven months ago, Dr. David Priest, Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

Moreover, he said, the average age of patients being admitted has fallen from about 61 at the height of the pandemic to current averages between 44 and 49 years old.

Like doctors everywhere who are dealing with rising Covid-19 numbers, Dr. Priest blames the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which he described as “highly contagious.”

“Early on in the pandemic, the typical Covid patient might infect two or three other individuals around them,” he said. “But with the Delta variant, they’re likely to infect five to nine individuals around them.”

Dr. Priest said about 91% of the Covid-19 patients admitted to Novant hospitals are unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients who are admitted, he said, tend to be older with weakened immune systems or other underlying medical conditions.

Despite the increase in hospitalizations, — Novant’s intensive care units are running at about 97% capacity for adults — Dr. Priest said the hospital system has systems in place to manage the surge.