Jefferson Davis Street will soon be replaced by Druid Hills Way on the Charlotte map

Jefferson Davis Street, your days are numbered, and Michael Bankhead won’t be sad when you go.

On Wednesday, around the time that city officials announced that Jefferson Davis Street would soon be renamed Druid Hills Way, Bankhead, a carpenter, was renovating a house in the 2500 block.

Bankhead, who is Black, said that over the years he had taken note of the name and had found it odd that a street in one of Charlotte’s Black neighborhoods — Druid Hills — would be named in honor of a Confederate president — an avowed white supremacist.

He called the renaming, set for a public unveiling on Sept. 25, “a step in the right direction.”

Jefferson Davis Street is the first of nine Charlotte thoroughfares to be renamed. All currently are named in honor of men with ties to the white supremacy or the former Confederacy.

Others on the list are:

Phifer Avenue

Jackson Avenue

Zebulon Avenue

Aycock Lane

W. Hill Street

Morrison Avenue

Barringer Drive

and Stonewall Street

In February, City Council voted its intention to rename the streets, part of a bigger effort to address the legacy of slavery and white supremacy — an effort also underway in a handful of other U.S. cities.