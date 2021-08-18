Back to school: CMS board chair talks about vacancies, Covid-19 and the ongoing issue of equity

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system will take years to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, school board Chair Elyse Dashew said Tuesday. For disadvantaged students, a year of mostly remote learning has placed them at an even greater risk of being left behind academically. Dashew, speaking remotely at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum, said the school board will use federal funds in an effort to mitigate inequities made worse by the pandemic. In June, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools received $317.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, the economic stimulus package passed by Congress in the wake of the pandemic. That money, Dashew said, will be available for use until September 2024. Dashew said the money will be used to address problems such as increased academic needs; increased social, emotional and mental health needs; and increased absenteeism and disengagement as a result of Covid-19. CMS also will focus on technology, internet connectivity and the needs of students who live in families where English is not spoken as a primary language, she said. “We’re being very strategic and thoughtful on how to spread the investment out over three years, because we do know that the impact of Covid on learning with our students is very deep, and it’s widespread,” Dashew said. Staffing needs

The pandemic also has created staffing shortages, she said. As of Aug. 17 — eight days before the start of a new school year — CMS still needed to recruit: 123 teacher vacancies

60 bus driver vacancies

35 school nurse vacancies Some of the federal money, Dashew said, will go toward paying recruitment bonuses and retention incentives so that critical positions are filled before classes start on Aug. 25. Sign-on bonuses include: $1,000 for bus drivers (and possible retention incentives)

$2,500 for teachers of special-needs children

$1,000 for HVAC employees

$250 for substitute teachers Dashew said CMS money from the American Rescue Plan must be spent on “the prevention of Covid, the impact of Covid and the response to Covid.” “So we can’t use those dollars on just absolutely anything,” she said. “They also can’t be used for pay raises and bonuses for staff.” Plans for equity For the past several years, equity has been at the center of CMS’s strategic goals, Dashew said. But with the onslaught of Covid-19 last March, the school district pressed pause on some of its ready-to-launch efforts.