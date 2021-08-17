Masking mandate returns to Charlotte: What you should know

With Covid-19 cases again climbing fast in Mecklenburg County, a new masking mandate will be imposed in the Charlotte area.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, residents in Charlotte and those in the county’s unincorporated areas will be required to wear face covering in indoor public spaces.

The mandate, for now, will not apply to outdoor gatherings.

On Wednesday, county commissioners will meet to vote on whether to extend the mandate countywide, which would include the county’s smaller towns. Between now and then, officials in those town could vote to impose their own mandates.

County Manager Dena Diorio announced the new mandate on Monday, shortly after she held a private meeting with her Policy Group, which includes top officials from Charlotte, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Pineville, and Mint Hill.

State and local health officials had been saying for weeks that they were growing increasingly alarmed by the rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported — especially cases brought on by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Source: Mecklenburg Public Health

After a hopeful period of declining infections, health officials now say that all the Covid-19 indicators are heading in the wrong direction, especially among the unvaccinated.