Charlotte’s NDO is a great beginning, but work remains

Charlotte has passed a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) – again.

It has been 5 years since the first successful vote to add protections for the LGBTQ+ community (there was also a failed NDO vote in 2015), and we all remember the damaging response from our NC General Assembly in the passing of HB2.

People I spoke with who opposed it then (apart from the religious objectors who clearly have not been reading the “love your neighbor as yourself” Bible passage) focused on two things. First was a fear about bathroom assaults. This was based on a fantastical narrative of something that has virtually never happened, that men would dress as women to use the women’s bathroom for purposes of assault and rape.

That was why it was called “the bathroom bill,” because it spelled out who could and who could not use which restroom. One legislator and mother of small children, Tricia Cotham, got it amended by reminding all those men that mothers often have to bring their young sons into the restroom with them – which would have violated the law, had they not amended it to include that exclusion.

The second was a firm belief that businesses should be allowed to choose their customers. I was told this by several (conservative) business owners. I informed them that the non-discrimination ordinance focused on public accommodations – restaurants, hotels, taxis and the like – that are supposed to serve the public at large. As the bumper sticker says, “Y’all Means All.”

Then I would ask, well, what if you do not want to serve Black customers? Is that right? They would then mumble something about, well that’s different – but it is different because Black customers are protected by federal law. At that time, the LGBTQ+ community had no federal protections. That changed in June this past year, when the current conservative Supreme Court ruled that Title IX’s protections from employment discrimination based on “sex” included the LGBTQ+ community. It was a great victory for equality, although many people were so focused on the challenges of Covid it probably did not get the notice it deserved.

But that Supreme Court decision made it much easier for the Republicans on City Council – and one conservative Democrat, Greg Phipps (who voted against it last time) – to join in unanimous support for a new non-discrimination ordinance. In addition, the bathroom clause passed by the state still remains in force. It prohibits local governments from regulating the use of “multiple occupancy restrooms, showers, or changing facilities.”