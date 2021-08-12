What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

With the start of a new school year around the corner for CMS students, that means back-to-school drives are underway.

C.W. Williams Community Health Center is hosting a drive-thru health fair on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stratford Richardson YMCA. Along with backpack and school supplies giveaways, they’re providing Covid vaccines, free food and entertainment.

The Back 2 School Kickball Jam is happening Saturday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Friendship Sportsplex.

Students can grab supplies and catch a movie on Tuesday during the “Schmoooovie School Supply Giveaway” with special screenings of “Space Jam” and “Fast and Furious 9” at AMC Concord Mills starting at 2 p.m.

Weather update: Expect mostly sunshine on Friday but keep your umbrellas handy the rest of the weekend.

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

AfroFuturism Fest

Black Tech Charlotte’s inaugural multi-day event highlights the intersection of arts, science and technology from a Black perspective. Head out to the West Complex on Friday for food trucks and sci-fi short films “Departure,” “Whipping Boy,” “Static Shock” and “Dirty Computer.” Activities begin at 6 p.m. More details.

Jess Hilarious

She gained popularity through her Instagram comedy skits. Now, the stand-up comedian is taking the stage again in the Queen City. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at the Comedy Zone. More details.

Saturday

Visual Vanguard

The newest exhibition opens Saturday at the Harvey B. Gantt Center to showcases 26 contemporary artists from across the Carolinas and their works of visual art, performance, video and poetry. More details.

AfroFuturism Fest

Black Tech Charlotte’s inaugural multi-day event highlights the intersection of arts, science and technology from a Black perspective. Ytasha Womack, a leading expert on Afrofuturism, serves as keynote speaker during Saturday’s “(un)Conference” starting at 10 a.m. at CPCC. More details.