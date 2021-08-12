News & Buzz

Masks required in Charlotte government buildings, beginning Friday

All persons, regardless of vaccination status, will have to wear face coverings inside city government buildings.
By Katrina Louis
August 12, 2021

Starting Aug. 13, all employees and visitors will be required to mask up inside Charlotte government buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

City officials announced the mask mandate Thursday as state health officials report that key Covid-19 metrics are increasing due to the highly contagious Delta variant, including rising numbers of positive Covid-19 tests and hospitalizations. North Carolina recently experienced its largest single-day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic, with unvaccinated people making up a vast majority of hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in an update Tuesday.

According to Eskioglu, Novant is on track to match or exceed the January surge of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated in hopes of driving Covid numbers down. Ninety-eight of North Carolina’s 100 counties are considered areas of high or substantial transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Government leaders across the state have declared states of emergency that have put mask requirements into effect across their respective areas. In Durham County, for example, residents over age 5 are required to wear masks indoors, the News & Observer reported. Mecklenburg County has been under a state of emergency since last March. In a statement Tuesday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said:

“It is important that the entire Charlotte-Mecklenburg region work together to battle Covid-19. At this time, we have not received a recommendation to reinstitute the mask mandate. If we do get that recommendation, I along with the Mayors and other elected officials will discuss and consider that recommendation, which is consistent with the approach that we’ve taken throughout the pandemic.”

