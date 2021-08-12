Covid-19 hospitalizations among ages 20-49 at an all-time high in North Carolina

State health officials are again urging vaccinations as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, especially among younger adults.

North Carolina recent experienced its largest single-day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the pandemic began. From August 8 to August 9, ICU admissions related to Covid-19 jumped to 557 from 502.

That same week, 9, 547 people age 20-49 were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, and weekly hospitalizations among that age group were at an all-time high.

“These high-levels of Covid-related admissions jeopardize the ability of our hospitals to provide needed care in our communities,” said Kody H. Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for health at NCDHHS. The vast majority of our Covid-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people. This underscores the need for everyone to be vaccinated against the virus and use preventative measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.”

Due to the highly contagious Delta variant, North Carolina’s other key Covid-19 metrics are also increasing, including the percent of tests that are positive — which has been over 10% for the past week.

There have been 31,036 cases reported over the past seven days compared to 19,911 cases in the preceding seven days — a 56% increase — and hospitalizations have more than doubled since July 27 and are at the highest they have been since Feb. 11.

The CDC’s Community Transmission Map shows nearly all North Carolina counties are experiencing substantial to high community transmission, says NCDHHS.