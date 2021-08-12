At the Gantt Center, a new exhibition showcases 26 Black artists — all from the Carolinas

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will open an exhibition on Saturday that will showcase the works of 26 contemporary artists from North and South Carolina — one of a few exhibitions in the center’s history to feature such a large number of artists.

The exhibition, titled “Visual Vanguard: An Exhibition of Contemporary Black Carolina Artists,” was curated by North Carolina artists Stephen Hayes and David Moore.

Plans for a show that features an all-Carolinas lineup of contemporary artists was first discussed last year, said Gantt Center President and CEO David Taylor.

The Gantt Center’s timing was no coincidence. A preview of the exhibition revealed a number of works that seem to reflect the messaging and energy that fueled last year’s nationwide protest following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police office.

Three contemporary portraits by North Carolina artist William Paul Thomas, each named to reflect a mother-son relationship, bear witness to the individuality and humanity that Black men in America too often are denied.

“This exhibition gave the Gantt an opportunity to share the breadth of creativity in our region and embrace the full power of the arts to engage the community,” Taylor told QCity Metro in a recent interview.

“It’s important that we lift up some of our emerging artists across the Carolinas who are doing amazing work,” he added. “We want to continue making sure that they are getting introduced to the art world.”